Please visit the Government of Canada Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Page for information on aftercare, community gatherings or if you are a Party with Standing.

A powerful new public awareness and education campaign was launched on social media platforms by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Long-term Aftercare

Longer-term aftercare services are available through Indigenous Services Canada. Services include counselling and cultural support services for survivors, family members and those affected by the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. More information is available at the Aftercare Services Page.

Thank you, Merci, Miigwetch and Nakurmiik